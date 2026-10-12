Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission Finds Hospital Guilty of Violating Muslim Women's Rights Over Hijab Ban

Landmark Ruling Against Hospital Over Religious Dress Code Dispute

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has delivered a significant ruling, finding that the fundamental rights of six Muslim female healthcare assistants were violated after they were reportedly prevented from wearing the hijab at their workplace.

What the Commission Found

The ruling marks a notable moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing conversation around religious freedom and workplace rights. The HRCSL determined that the hospital in question had acted in a manner inconsistent with the constitutional rights of the six women, who had faced restrictions on wearing the hijab — a religious head covering observed by many Muslim women — while carrying out their duties.

The commission's decision affirms that the right to religious expression extends to the workplace and cannot be arbitrarily curtailed by employers, including institutions operating within the healthcare sector.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Muslim Community

For Sri Lanka's Muslim community, the ruling carries considerable weight. Muslim women across the country have at various points faced social and institutional pressure regarding religious attire, particularly in the years following the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, when a temporary government ban on face coverings was enforced.

Advocates for religious freedom have welcomed the commission's stance, viewing it as a reaffirmation of protections guaranteed under Sri Lanka's Constitution, which enshrines the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

Broader Implications for Workplace Rights

The case raises important questions about the responsibilities of employers — particularly public and semi-public institutions — to accommodate the religious practices of their staff. Legal observers note that the ruling could set a meaningful precedent for similar disputes that may arise in workplaces across the island.

Six Muslim female healthcare assistants were at the centre of the complaint

The restriction involved the wearing of the hijab during working hours

The HRCSL ruled the hospital had violated the women's fundamental rights

The decision is seen as a significant precedent for religious freedom in Sri Lankan workplaces

The ruling reaffirms that no institution, including those in the healthcare sector, is above the constitutional obligation to respect and protect the religious rights of its employees.

The HRCSL's decision is expected to prompt broader discussion about the need for clear, rights-respecting workplace policies that balance institutional requirements with the fundamental freedoms of employees from all religious backgrounds.