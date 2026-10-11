Sangakkara's Crystal Property Group Sets Sights on Indian Market for Sri Lanka Real Estate

Cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara has moved well beyond the boundary ropes, with his Crystal Property Group now actively courting Indian buyers for residential properties in Sri Lanka, signalling a bold push to attract foreign investment into the island nation's real estate sector.

A Strategic Pivot Towards Indian Investors

Crystal Property Group, the real estate venture associated with the former Sri Lanka captain and world-renowned batsman, has identified India as a key target market for its portfolio of Sri Lankan residential developments. The move reflects growing confidence in Sri Lanka's property market as the country continues its economic recovery, while also tapping into the vast and increasingly affluent Indian buyer demographic that has shown strong appetite for overseas real estate investments.

India represents one of the largest sources of outbound property investment in the region, with high-net-worth individuals and the expanding upper-middle class increasingly looking beyond their home country for lifestyle and investment properties. Sri Lanka, with its proximity to India, relatively lower property prices, scenic landscapes, and improving infrastructure, presents a compelling proposition for such buyers.

Sri Lanka as a Destination for Regional Property Investment

The timing of Crystal Property Group's outreach to Indian buyers comes at a significant moment for Sri Lanka. Following the severe economic crisis of recent years, the country has been working steadily to rebuild investor confidence and attract foreign capital across multiple sectors, including real estate and tourism-linked developments.

Sri Lanka's residential property market offers Indian buyers several natural advantages, including cultural familiarity, short travel distances, and a well-established expatriate community. Beachfront residences, luxury apartments, and wellness-oriented developments have been among the property types generating interest from regional investors.

Sangakkara's Brand Power Behind the Push

Sangakkara's involvement lends considerable prestige and recognition to the venture. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, he commands enormous respect and admiration across South Asia, particularly in India, where cricket fandom runs deep. His personal brand carries significant weight that Crystal Property Group is well-positioned to leverage in its Indian marketing efforts.

Beyond his sporting legacy, Sangakkara has built a reputation as a thoughtful and articulate ambassador for Sri Lanka on the global stage, making him a credible and trusted face for attracting international interest in the country's opportunities.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka's Economy

Initiatives such as Crystal Property Group's Indian outreach are viewed positively in the context of Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery strategy. Foreign currency inflows through property sales to overseas buyers can contribute meaningfully to stabilising the economy and boosting the construction and allied sectors.

As Sri Lanka continues to rebuild and reposition itself as a destination for both tourism and investment, moves by high-profile ventures to actively seek regional buyers represent an encouraging sign of renewed commercial confidence in the country's future prospects.

Related Video