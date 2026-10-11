Rahmat Shah Steers Afghanistan to Commanding Position Against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi Test

Afghan Captain's Resilient Knock Puts Bangladesh Under Pressure

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah produced a composed and determined batting display on the second day of the Test match in Abu Dhabi, playing a pivotal role in guiding his side to a strong reply against Bangladesh.

The Afghan skipper was the cornerstone of his team's innings, holding the batting order together during a testing period against the Bangladesh bowling attack. Rahmat's measured approach at the crease proved vital in steadying the ship whenever his side faced pressure.

Key Partnership Blunts Bangladesh's Bowling Threat

Rahmat found a dependable ally in vice-captain Ikram Alikhil, and the pair put on an unbroken 72-run stand for the fifth wicket that effectively neutralised Bangladesh's threat and shifted the momentum firmly in Afghanistan's favour.

At the close of play, Rahmat remained unbeaten on 84 runs off 186 deliveries, an innings that featured eight boundaries and reflected both patience and skill. His knock was widely regarded as a captain's innings, leading from the front at a crucial juncture in the match.

Half-Centuries Set the Platform

The Afghan response was further bolstered by half-centuries from other key batters, including contributions from Sediqullah Atal and Hashmatullah Shahidi's deputy Malik earlier in the innings, which laid a solid foundation for Rahmat's unbroken stand with Alikhil.

Afghanistan's disciplined batting performance across the second day has placed them in a commanding position as the match progresses, with Bangladesh now facing the challenge of breaking through a well-set Afghan batting line-up when play resumes.

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