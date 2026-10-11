Pope Leo XIV Condemns Death Penalty as US Prepares to Broadcast Firing Squad Execution Live

Pope Leo XIV has issued a firm declaration that capital punishment is "inadmissible," delivering his message on a day that carries significant moral weight — while his home country, the United States, moves ahead with plans to livestream an execution by firing squad.

Pope Reiterates Church's Firm Stance

Speaking on the occasion of World Day Against the Death Penalty on Saturday, the pontiff reiterated the Catholic Church's longstanding teaching against the use of capital punishment in any form. The declaration carries particular resonance given that Pope Leo XIV is himself American — the first pope born in the United States — placing him in a pointed moral confrontation with his country of origin over one of the most divisive human rights issues of the modern era.

The Catholic Church has consistently maintained in recent years that the death penalty is an attack on human dignity, a position firmly cemented under Pope Francis and now continued by his successor.

US Plans Unprecedented Livestream of Execution

The backdrop to the papal statement is a striking one. American authorities have announced plans to broadcast a firing squad execution via livestream — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates and religious leaders around the world.

The decision to make such a proceeding publicly accessible represents a significant and controversial departure from the traditionally private nature of executions in the United States, raising urgent questions about the ethics of capital punishment and its place in a modern democratic society.

A Global Conversation Reignited

World Day Against the Death Penalty, observed annually on October 10th, provides a platform for governments, civil society, and religious institutions to reflect on the continued use of capital punishment across the globe. This year, the pope's intervention has injected fresh urgency into that conversation.

For Sri Lanka, which has maintained a moratorium on executions for several decades despite retaining the death penalty in law, the global debate serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing tension between legal frameworks and evolving human rights standards.

The death penalty is inadmissible and diminishes the dignity of every human person, regardless of the crime committed.

As the world's largest Christian denomination continues to advocate firmly against capital punishment, the juxtaposition of a sitting pope's condemnation alongside the United States' decision to publicly broadcast an execution is likely to intensify international scrutiny of American criminal justice policy in the weeks ahead.

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