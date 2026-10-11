Migrant Boat Disaster Off Djibouti Coast Claims 139 Lives, Dozens Still Missing

A devastating maritime tragedy has claimed the lives of at least 139 people, including 15 children, after a migrant vessel capsized off the coast of Djibouti, with a further 84 individuals still unaccounted for, the United Nations migration agency has confirmed.

Scale of the Disaster

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) released a statement on Sunday detailing the catastrophic incident, drawing on accounts provided by survivors of the capsize. The loss of life, particularly among children aboard the vessel, has drawn urgent attention to the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting perilous sea crossings in the region.

The waters off Djibouti, located at the Horn of Africa, are a well-known and treacherous route used by migrants, many of whom are fleeing poverty, conflict, and instability in neighbouring countries, particularly Ethiopia and Somalia.

A Recurring Humanitarian Crisis

This latest tragedy underscores the desperate circumstances that drive thousands of migrants each year to risk their lives at sea in search of better opportunities. The route through Djibouti is frequently used by those attempting to reach Gulf states such as Yemen and beyond.

At least 139 confirmed dead, including 15 children

84 people remain missing following the capsize

Survivor accounts were cited by the IOM in its official statement

The IOM has called attention to the urgent need for coordinated international action to address the root causes of irregular migration and to strengthen search and rescue operations along high-risk maritime corridors.

International Response

The IOM continues to monitor the situation and is working with local authorities in Djibouti to assist survivors and account for those still missing. Humanitarian organisations have renewed calls for greater global commitment to tackling the migration crisis, warning that without meaningful intervention, tragedies of this scale will continue to occur with alarming regularity.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the human cost of irregular migration, as families across the region await news of loved ones whose fates remain unknown.

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