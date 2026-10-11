Jailed MP Namal Rajapaksa Pens Letter to President Calling for Tax Relief on School Essentials

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has written directly to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake from remand custody, appealing for tax relief on school supplies amid growing concerns over the financial burden faced by Sri Lankan families at the start of the academic year.

A Plea from Behind Bars

Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the SLPP, penned the letter while being held on remand, drawing significant public attention to both his personal circumstances and the issue he has chosen to highlight during his detention.

The MP's decision to use his time in custody to advocate on behalf of ordinary citizens has been noted by political observers, with some viewing it as a strategic move to maintain his public profile while away from parliament.

Concern Over Cost of Education

In the letter addressed to President Dissanayake, Rajapaksa urged the government to consider reducing or removing taxes on school stationery, books, and other educational supplies, arguing that the current tax burden is placing immense pressure on low and middle-income families who are already struggling with the country's ongoing economic hardships.

Sri Lankan parents routinely face a sharp spike in household expenditure at the beginning of each school term, with the cost of textbooks, uniforms, and stationery continuing to rise in line with broader inflation trends that have gripped the island nation in recent years.

Political Context

Namal Rajapaksa's remand detention has kept him away from his parliamentary duties at a critical time for the SLPP, which continues to navigate its political future following the Rajapaksa family's dramatic fall from power during the 2022 economic crisis and public uprising.

Despite his detention, the letter signals that the MP remains politically active and is seeking to position himself as a voice for public concerns even while facing legal proceedings.

It remains to be seen whether President Dissanayake's administration will respond formally to the appeal or take any legislative steps towards easing the tax burden on school supplies ahead of the upcoming academic season.