Gotabaya Rajapaksa Turns to Supreme Court for Protection Against Easter Sunday Terror Arrest

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest under anti-terrorism legislation in connection with the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which claimed the lives of nearly 270 people.

Appeal Following Court of Appeal Setback

The move to the Supreme Court comes after Rajapaksa suffered a setback at the Court of Appeal, which dismissed his earlier bid for similar protection. The former president is now placing his hopes in the country's highest court as legal scrutiny over the catastrophic attacks continues to intensify.

Background: The Easter Sunday Attacks

The Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019, remain one of the deadliest acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka's modern history. The coordinated suicide attacks targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island, killing nearly 270 people and injuring hundreds more. The attacks sent shockwaves through the nation and drew widespread international condemnation.

At the time of the bombings, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not yet president, having assumed office later in November 2019. However, questions have persisted regarding what officials knew prior to the attacks and whether adequate preventive action was taken based on available intelligence warnings.

Legal Implications

Rajapaksa's petition seeks to shield him from potential arrest under Sri Lanka's stringent anti-terrorism laws as investigations into the attacks and related accountability continue. The case is being closely watched by legal experts, civil society groups, and families of victims who have long demanded justice and full accountability for the failures that allowed the attacks to occur.

The Supreme Court's decision on whether to grant the requested protection is expected to have significant implications for the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding one of the darkest chapters in recent Sri Lankan history.

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