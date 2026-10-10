Young Mother Stabbed to Death in Jaffna; Suspect Dies by Suicide

Jaffna police are investigating a tragic double incident in which a 32-year-old mother was stabbed to death and her own mother wounded by a male suspect who subsequently took his own life in the Ariyalai area on Monday.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Ann Laksha Ignatius, a mother of one young daughter. She sustained fatal stab wounds during the attack, which occurred on Monday, the 5th, leaving her family and the local community in shock.

Grandmother Also Wounded

Ann Laksha's mother was also injured during the incident, though further details regarding the severity of her wounds have not yet been officially disclosed by authorities. She is believed to have been present at the scene when the attack took place.

Suspect Dies at Scene

Following the assault, the alleged perpetrator, described as a youth, took his own life. Police have not yet publicly named the suspect or confirmed the nature of his relationship with the victim.

Investigation Ongoing

Jaffna police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing. Authorities are expected to release further details as the inquiry progresses.

The incident has sent ripples of grief through the Ariyalai community, with residents expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a young mother in such violent circumstances.

Related Video