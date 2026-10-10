Two South Asians Including Sri Lankan Nabbed in Kuwait Drug and Crime Crackdown

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a Sri Lankan national and a Bangladeshi citizen in connection with drug trafficking and other illegal activities, according to reports from the Arab Times Kuwait.

Arrests Made in Joint Security Operation

The two individuals were taken into custody by Kuwaiti security forces as part of ongoing efforts to combat narcotics smuggling and unlawful conduct within the Gulf nation. The arrests highlight Kuwait's continued zero-tolerance stance toward drug-related offences, particularly those involving foreign nationals residing or working in the country.

Details surrounding the exact nature and scale of the drug trafficking operation have not been fully disclosed by Kuwaiti officials at this stage, though both suspects are believed to have been engaged in activities that violated Kuwaiti law.

Sri Lankan Community in Kuwait Under Scrutiny

A significant number of Sri Lankan migrant workers are employed across Kuwait and the wider Gulf region, the vast majority of whom are law-abiding citizens contributing positively to their host country's economy. Incidents such as this, however, serve as a reminder of the serious legal consequences that await those who engage in criminal behaviour abroad.

Both a Sri Lankan and a Bangladeshi national have been arrested

The charges relate to drug trafficking and other illegal activities

Kuwaiti authorities continue to pursue active enforcement against narcotics crime

Government Urged to Monitor and Support Overseas Workers

Sri Lankan authorities and civil society groups have long called for stronger monitoring mechanisms and pre-departure awareness programmes to prevent migrant workers from falling into criminal networks while abroad. The Sri Lankan embassy in Kuwait is expected to be notified of the arrest of the Sri Lankan national in line with standard consular procedures.

Further details on the case, including potential charges and legal proceedings, are expected to emerge as the Kuwaiti investigation progresses.

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