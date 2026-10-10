Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh Issues Urgent Safety Advisory for Nationals in Saudi Arabia

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh has released an official safety advisory calling on Sri Lankan nationals residing in Saudi Arabia to exercise heightened caution, with particular attention directed at those living or working in vulnerable areas of the Kingdom.

Embassy Urges Vigilance Among Sri Lankan Community

The advisory, issued by the embassy in the Saudi capital, reflects growing concerns over the safety and wellbeing of the Sri Lankan diaspora community spread across various regions of Saudi Arabia. Embassy officials have stressed the importance of staying alert and adhering to guidance provided by local Saudi authorities.

Sri Lanka maintains a significant migrant worker population in Saudi Arabia, with tens of thousands of citizens employed across domestic, construction, and service sectors throughout the Kingdom. The welfare of these individuals remains a key priority for the Sri Lankan government and its diplomatic missions abroad.

What Nationals Are Being Advised to Do

Stay informed through official channels and monitor updates from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh

Follow all instructions issued by Saudi Arabian authorities

Avoid unnecessary movement in areas identified as high-risk

Contact the embassy immediately in the event of an emergency

Embassy Contact and Support

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh has urged any national facing difficulty or requiring consular assistance to reach out directly to the mission without delay. Officials have assured the community that the embassy remains fully operational and committed to supporting Sri Lankan citizens during this period.

The government of Sri Lanka has consistently emphasised the protection of its overseas workers as a national priority, given the critical role that migrant remittances play in the country's economy.

Sri Lankan nationals in Saudi Arabia are encouraged to remain calm, stay connected with the embassy, and prioritise their personal safety at all times.

Further updates are expected to be communicated through the embassy's official platforms as the situation develops.

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