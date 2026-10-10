Sajith Premadasa Says 'Teardrop Nation' Documentary Offers Sri Lanka a Mirror to Its Past

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has praised the documentary film Teardrop Nation, directed by Sarah Kabir, saying it has the potential to help Sri Lankans critically reflect on the country's historical achievements as well as its most painful shortcomings.

Premadasa made the remarks while highlighting the significance of the documentary as a valuable piece of work that could serve as both a reminder and a guide for the island nation as it continues to navigate its complex socio-political journey.

A Documentary That Speaks to Sri Lanka's Story

Sarah Kabir's Teardrop Nation explores the multifaceted history of Sri Lanka, touching on the triumphs and tragedies that have shaped the country over decades. Premadasa expressed his belief that the film could spark meaningful national conversations about where Sri Lanka has come from and where it is headed.

The opposition leader stressed the importance of learning from the past, suggesting that documentaries like this one play a crucial role in helping citizens and policymakers alike understand the consequences of decisions made at critical moments in the nation's history.

Lessons for the Future

Premadasa underscored that honest self-reflection is not a sign of weakness but a necessary step toward building a stronger, more united Sri Lanka. He noted that the stories captured in Teardrop Nation carry lessons that remain deeply relevant to the country's present circumstances.

The documentary examines Sri Lanka's past successes and failures across social, political, and economic dimensions.

Premadasa believes wider viewership of the film could contribute to greater national awareness and accountability.

The film is directed by Sarah Kabir, whose work has drawn attention to Sri Lanka's complex history.

The documentary 'Teardrop Nation' can help Sri Lanka reflect on its past successes and failures and draw important lessons for the future, Premadasa noted.

The call by the opposition leader for greater engagement with the documentary comes at a time when Sri Lanka is still recovering from one of its worst economic crises in recent memory, making the need for historical introspection all the more pressing for the country's leadership and its people.