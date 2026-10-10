Piliyandala Bus Driver Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Metro Bus in Deliberate Attack

A 44-year-old bus driver has been taken into custody by Piliyandala Police following allegations that he deliberately drove his vehicle into a Metro bus, authorities confirmed.

Suspect Apprehended by Piliyandala Police

The arrest was made after investigators determined that the collision in question was not accidental but may have been an intentional act carried out by the suspect behind the wheel. Police moved swiftly to detain the individual following the incident, which raised immediate concerns among commuters and transport authorities in the area.

Deliberate Act Alleged

Authorities are treating the case as a deliberate collision rather than a road accident, a distinction that significantly alters the legal consequences the suspect could face. The Metro bus involved in the incident is part of the public transport network that serves commuters across the Piliyandala area and its surroundings.

The suspect is a 44-year-old bus driver

The arrest was carried out by Piliyandala Police

The collision allegedly involved a Metro bus

Authorities believe the act was deliberate rather than accidental

Investigation Ongoing

Piliyandala Police have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The suspect is currently in custody as officers gather further evidence and record statements. No additional details regarding injuries or vehicle damage have been officially released at this stage.

Members of the public and transport workers are urged to cooperate with investigators as the inquiry progresses.

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