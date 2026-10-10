Motor Traffic Department Launches Dedicated Unit to Catch Smoke-Belching Vehicles on Sri Lankan Roads

Sri Lanka's Department of Motor Traffic is taking a firm step towards cleaner air by establishing a dedicated photographic unit specifically tasked with identifying vehicles that emit excessive smoke on the country's roads.

A New Approach to Tackling Vehicle Pollution

The new unit will operate under the department's Vehicle Emission Testing Programme and is expected to strengthen enforcement efforts against motorists whose vehicles are contributing to dangerous levels of air pollution. By deploying photographic technology, authorities will be better equipped to capture evidence of offending vehicles in action, making it harder for polluters to avoid accountability.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Excessive vehicle emissions have long been a concern in Sri Lanka, particularly in densely populated urban areas such as Colombo, where traffic congestion compounds the problem. Smoke-emitting vehicles not only degrade air quality but also pose serious health risks to pedestrians, commuters, and residents living along busy roads.

Photographic evidence will support more effective enforcement action

The unit will function as part of the existing Vehicle Emission Testing Programme

The initiative targets vehicles releasing excessive exhaust smoke

Cracking Down on Non-Compliant Vehicles

The move signals a renewed commitment by the Department of Motor Traffic to bring Sri Lanka's vehicle emissions standards in line with broader environmental and public health goals. Authorities are expected to use imagery captured by the unit to pursue action against vehicle owners who repeatedly violate emission standards.

Members of the public have been encouraged to remain mindful of their vehicle maintenance obligations, as stricter monitoring is now anticipated across major road networks island-wide.

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