Moratuwa District Judge Dismissed After Baby Elephant Case Disciplinary Inquiry

Former Moratuwa District Judge Thilina Gamage has been permanently removed from judicial service following the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry that found him guilty on all charges levelled against him.

JSC Delivers Final Verdict

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), chaired by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, announced the dismissal after carefully reviewing the findings of the disciplinary proceedings against Gamage, who had previously been suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The case, which drew significant public attention across Sri Lanka, centred on the judge's alleged involvement in matters related to a baby elephant — an issue that sparked widespread controversy given the strict legal protections afforded to wildlife in the country.

A Tarnished Judicial Record

Gamage had served as District Judge for the Moratuwa jurisdiction before his suspension. His removal from service marks one of the more prominent disciplinary actions taken against a sitting judicial officer in recent memory, reflecting the JSC's commitment to upholding the integrity of Sri Lanka's judiciary.

The dismissal sends a strong signal that misconduct within the judicial system will not be tolerated, regardless of the seniority or position of the officer involved.

Judicial Accountability Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka's Judicial Service Commission holds authority over the appointment, transfer, dismissal, and disciplinary control of judicial officers below the rank of Court of Appeal judges. The body's decisive action in this case is expected to reinforce public confidence in judicial oversight mechanisms.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the charges on which Gamage was found guilty have not yet been officially disclosed by the Commission.

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