Transport Minister Issues Stern Warning Over Metro Bus Vandalism

Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake has issued a firm warning that individuals found responsible for damaging Metro buses will face serious legal consequences, signalling the government's commitment to protecting public transport infrastructure.

Zero Tolerance for Vandalism

The Minister made clear that the authorities will not take lightly any acts of destruction or vandalism targeting the Metro bus fleet. Those found guilty of causing damage to the vehicles will be pursued through the full extent of the law, he emphasised.

The warning comes as Metro buses have become an increasingly vital component of Sri Lanka's public transportation network, serving thousands of commuters on a daily basis across key routes.

Protecting Public Assets

Minister Rathnayake stressed that Metro buses are public assets funded by the state, and any damage inflicted upon them is ultimately a cost borne by Sri Lankan taxpayers and commuters alike.

Legal action will be pursued against anyone found responsible for damaging Metro buses

The Minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding public transport infrastructure

Authorities are expected to take a stringent approach in investigating any reported incidents of vandalism

The Minister's remarks serve as a clear message to the public that the government views the protection of state-owned transport assets as a matter of serious priority, and that perpetrators should expect no leniency from the justice system.