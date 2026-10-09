Sri Lanka Win Toss and Elect to Bat in First T20 as Pakistan Hand Debuts to Razaullah and Imran Randhawa

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the opening match of their T20 series, a fixture that also marked a landmark occasion for two Pakistani cricketers making their international debuts.

Fresh Faces for Pakistan

Pakistan handed first caps to two uncapped players ahead of the first T20 encounter, with Razaullah and Imran Randhawa both stepping onto the international stage for the very first time. The pair's inclusion signals Pakistan's continued effort to explore new talent and broaden their T20 squad depth as the format grows increasingly competitive on the global stage.

Sri Lanka Opt to Bat

Having won the coin toss, the Sri Lankan captain wasted little time in electing to take the bat, a decision that put the onus on the home or visiting batting lineup to set an early tone for the series. Batting first in T20 cricket allows a side to post a target and apply pressure on the opposition from the outset, a strategy Sri Lanka clearly felt suited conditions on the day.

Series Opener Sets the Tone

The first T20 between these two Asian rivals carries significant weight, with both sides eager to assert early dominance in what promises to be a closely contested series. Sri Lanka and Pakistan have a rich history in the shortest format of the game, and supporters on both sides will be watching closely to see how the new Pakistani debutants perform under the pressure of international cricket.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be hoping their side can capitalise on winning the toss and set a commanding total to put Pakistan's batting unit — including its newest members — under immediate pressure.

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