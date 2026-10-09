Sri Lanka Clinches Third Straight Food Award at Rome International Competition

A Hat-Trick of Recognition on the World Stage

Sri Lanka has once again made its mark on the global culinary landscape, securing a food award in Rome for the third consecutive year — a remarkable achievement that underscores the island nation's growing reputation as a producer of exceptional food products.

Continued International Recognition

The back-to-back-to-back recognition at the prestigious Rome-based competition highlights the consistent quality and distinctiveness of Sri Lankan food products on an international platform. Winning three consecutive awards is no small feat, and it places Sri Lanka firmly among the world's respected food-producing nations.

Sri Lanka has long been celebrated for its rich culinary heritage, spice traditions, and high-quality agricultural produce. These international accolades serve as a powerful endorsement of the hard work put in by local farmers, producers, and food industry stakeholders across the country.

A Boost for the Local Industry

For Sri Lanka's food and agriculture sector, which has faced significant challenges in recent years amid broader economic difficulties, this recognition comes as a timely and welcome boost. Awards of this nature can open doors to new export markets, attract foreign buyers, and strengthen the brand value of Sri Lankan produce on the global stage.

Industry observers note that sustained international recognition can play a vital role in revitalising Sri Lanka's export economy, particularly as the country continues its efforts toward economic recovery and growth.

Pride for the Nation

For many Sri Lankans, news of this third consecutive honour is a source of immense national pride. It reflects not only the quality of the country's food products but also the dedication of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes — from smallholder farmers in rural communities to exporters and industry professionals who carry the Sri Lankan name to international stages.

As Sri Lanka continues to compete and succeed on the world culinary stage, this hat-trick of awards in Rome stands as a testament to the enduring excellence and potential of the island's food sector.