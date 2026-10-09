Sri Lanka CERT Sounds Alarm Over Fake Foreign University Scams Circulating on Social Media

Sri Lanka's Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) has issued an urgent warning to the public about a growing wave of fraudulent schemes on social media platforms targeting individuals with false promises of foreign university admissions and scholarships.

How the Scam Operates

According to CERT, scammers are creating convincing fake profiles and pages on popular social media platforms, impersonating legitimate overseas universities and educational consultancies. These fraudulent accounts lure unsuspecting victims — particularly young Sri Lankans aspiring to study abroad — with attractive offers of university placements, easy visa processing and generous scholarship packages.

Victims are typically asked to pay upfront fees for application processing, documentation or visa assistance, only to discover that the institutions and opportunities advertised do not exist or that the agents they dealt with have vanished entirely.

CERT Urges Public Vigilance

Sri Lanka CERT has strongly advised members of the public to exercise caution when engaging with educational offers encountered on social media. The team has outlined several steps individuals should take to protect themselves:

Always verify the legitimacy of a foreign university through its official website or recognised accreditation bodies before making any payments.

Be suspicious of offers that appear unusually generous or that promise guaranteed admission with minimal requirements.

Avoid transferring money to individuals or organisations whose credentials have not been independently confirmed.

Report suspicious social media accounts or pages to the relevant platform and to Sri Lanka CERT immediately.

A Rising Threat to Aspiring Students

The warning comes amid increasing reports of online fraud targeting Sri Lankan youth at a time when demand for overseas education remains high. Experts note that economic pressures and limited local opportunities have made many young people particularly vulnerable to such deceptive schemes.

Sri Lanka CERT continues to monitor and respond to cybersecurity threats affecting citizens and urges the public to stay informed and cautious when navigating online platforms.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by such a scam is encouraged to contact Sri Lanka CERT directly and report the incident to the Sri Lanka Police as well.

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