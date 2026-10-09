Seven in Ten Sri Lankan Exporters Have Embraced E-Commerce, But Red Tape and Logistics Remain Major Hurdles

A significant majority of Sri Lankan exporters have already made the shift to online selling, but the country's trade infrastructure is struggling to keep pace, according to findings from a new industry survey.

Digital Adoption Outpaces Trade Systems

The survey reveals that seven out of ten Sri Lankan exporters are currently using e-commerce platforms to reach international markets — a figure that underscores the growing appetite among local businesses to tap into the global digital economy. However, the enthusiasm for online trade is being dampened by a range of persistent structural challenges that experts warn could limit the sector's full potential.

Paperwork, Delays and Costs Acting as Drag

Despite the high rate of digital adoption, many exporters continue to struggle with bureaucratic hurdles, logistical bottlenecks and elevated operational costs. Key obstacles identified in the survey include:

Cumbersome documentation and regulatory paperwork that slows down the export process

Delayed delivery timelines that affect competitiveness in fast-moving international markets

High shipping and fulfilment costs that erode profit margins for smaller exporters

A Gap Between Ambition and Infrastructure

The findings paint a picture of a business community that is digitally progressive but constrained by systems that have yet to modernise at the same speed. While Sri Lankan exporters are demonstrating a clear willingness to engage with global e-commerce channels, the supporting trade environment — including customs procedures, logistics networks and cross-border payment systems — has not evolved quickly enough to match that ambition.

Seven in ten Sri Lankan exporters are already using e-commerce to access international markets, yet many remain entangled in paperwork, slow deliveries and high costs that undercut their global competitiveness.

Call for Policy and Infrastructure Reform

The survey results are expected to renew calls on policymakers and trade authorities to streamline export procedures, invest in logistics infrastructure and reduce the regulatory burden on businesses seeking to compete in the international digital marketplace. For Sri Lanka to capitalise on the momentum its exporter community is already building, analysts say that systemic reform cannot be delayed.

The findings were published as part of a broader study examining the intersection of e-commerce and international trade among Sri Lankan businesses.

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