Restaurant Owner Gunned Down Outside Kalutara Eatery, Wife Left in Critical Condition
A restaurant owner has been fatally shot and his wife left fighting for her life following a brazen daylight attack outside their eatery in Nagoda, Kalutara, sending shockwaves through the local community.
Attack Outside the Family Business
The shooting took place in front of the couple's restaurant in the Nagoda area of Kalutara, with the owner sustaining fatal gunshot wounds at the scene. His wife, who was also present during the attack, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.
Community in Shock
The violent incident has alarmed residents of the Nagoda area, raising fresh concerns about targeted attacks on business owners in the Southern Western Province. Locals described the attack as deeply unsettling, with many calling on authorities to act swiftly to bring those responsible to justice.
Investigation Underway
Police have launched a formal investigation into the shooting and are working to establish the motive behind the attack. Authorities are yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
The Kalutara shooting is the latest in a series of firearm-related incidents that have raised serious questions about public safety and the growing availability of illegal weapons across Sri Lanka.
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poor woman, hope she recovers. prayers for the family
must be a debt issue or some rivalry, these things dont happen randomly
this country is becoming so dangerous, nobody is safe anymore
exactly, even small business owners getting targeted now