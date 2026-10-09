Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Panama, Sparking Tsunami Warnings Across the Americas

A major earthquake measuring 7.7 in magnitude has struck southern Panama, sending shockwaves of alarm across Central and South America as authorities rushed to issue tsunami warnings for several nations in the region.

Widespread Tsunami Alerts Issued

Following the powerful quake, the United States National Weather Service moved swiftly to issue tsunami warnings covering a broad stretch of the Americas. The countries placed under warning include Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala, reflecting the wide-reaching threat posed by the undersea seismic activity.

Chile's naval hydrographic authorities also responded to the event, as officials across the continent scrambled to assess the potential impact on coastal communities and coordinate emergency responses.

Authorities Urge Coastal Residents to Take Precautions

The earthquake, which struck on Friday, prompted immediate concern for populations living along Pacific coastlines. Tsunami warnings of this scale require residents in affected zones to move to higher ground without delay, and emergency management agencies across the region were activated in response.

Panama was among the first nations placed under tsunami warning following the quake's occurrence in its southern region.

Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala were also included in the official warnings issued by US meteorological authorities.

Chile's naval body engaged its hydrographic monitoring systems in the wake of the seismic event.

A Region on High Alert

Earthquakes of this magnitude carry the potential to generate destructive tsunami waves capable of devastating low-lying coastal areas within minutes of striking. The broad geographic spread of the warnings underscores the seriousness with which regional authorities are treating Friday's event.

As the situation continues to develop, governments across Latin America are closely monitoring sea level readings and coordinating with international agencies to determine the full extent of the threat to coastal populations.

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