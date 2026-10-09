DMT Puts Vehicle Owners on Notice: Strict Transfer Rules Take Effect December 1

Department of Motor Traffic announces crackdown on vehicle ownership transfers

Sri Lanka's Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has issued a firm warning to vehicle buyers and sellers across the country, announcing that regulations governing the transfer of vehicle ownership will be strictly enforced beginning December 1.

The move signals a tougher stance by the DMT on a process that has long been treated casually by many Sri Lankans, with informal vehicle sales often taking place without the required paperwork being properly completed or submitted on time.

What this means for buyers and sellers

Anyone planning to buy or sell a vehicle in the coming weeks is being urged to familiarise themselves with the official transfer procedures and ensure all documentation is in order before the December 1 deadline arrives. Failure to comply with the regulations once enforcement begins could expose both parties in a transaction to legal and administrative consequences.

The DMT's announcement serves as a timely reminder that vehicle ownership transfers are a legal obligation, not merely a formality. Leaving a vehicle registered under a previous owner's name — a common practice in Sri Lanka — can create serious complications related to revenue licences, insurance, fines, and liability in the event of an accident.

A call for public compliance

Members of the public are encouraged to act promptly and visit their nearest DMT office to complete any pending transfer transactions well ahead of the enforcement date. Key steps typically involved in a vehicle transfer include:

Submission of the original vehicle revenue licence and registration certificate

Completion of the official ownership transfer form

Payment of the applicable transfer fee

Verification of the vehicle identification number

With December 1 fast approaching, the DMT's message is clear: the era of overlooking vehicle transfer obligations is coming to an end, and both buyers and sellers must take their responsibilities seriously under Sri Lankan motor traffic law.

Related Video