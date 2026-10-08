Sri Lanka's Export Development Board Establishes 24 Advisory Committees to Drive Export Growth Through 2029

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) has taken a significant step towards bolstering the country's export sector with the appointment of 24 new Advisory Committees that will serve during the 2026–2029 period.

A Strategic Move for Export Sector Development

The newly established committees represent a structured effort by the EDB to strengthen Sri Lanka's export industry across a broad range of sectors. By bringing together expertise and advisory capacity under a formalised framework, the EDB aims to provide targeted guidance and strategic direction to exporters operating in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

Wide Sectoral Coverage

The appointment of 24 committees signals the EDB's intent to ensure that diverse export industries receive dedicated attention and specialised counsel. This approach is expected to help individual sectors address their unique challenges while aligning with the country's broader national export development goals.

Looking Ahead to 2029

With the committees now in place for a defined four-year term, the EDB is positioning itself to deliver more focused and consistent support to Sri Lanka's exporter community. The move is seen as a proactive measure to enhance competitiveness, open new markets, and sustain momentum in the country's export-driven economic recovery.

Sri Lanka's export sector has long been identified as a critical pillar of the national economy, and initiatives such as this are expected to play a meaningful role in driving growth and resilience in the years ahead.