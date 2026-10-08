Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh Air Forces Unite for Joint Military Exercise in Rajasthan

The air forces of Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh have come together for a multinational military exercise taking place in the Indian state of Rajasthan, marking a significant show of regional defence cooperation among the three South Asian nations.

A Show of Regional Solidarity in the Skies

The trilateral aerial exercise brought together military aviators from all three countries, conducting coordinated flight operations over Rajasthan's training grounds. The exercise is designed to strengthen interoperability between the participating nations' air forces, enabling them to operate more effectively alongside one another in a range of scenarios.

For Sri Lanka, participation in such multinational exercises represents an important opportunity to sharpen the skills of its air force personnel while deepening ties with neighbouring countries in the region.

Building Stronger Defence Bonds

Joint military exercises of this nature play a crucial role in fostering trust and understanding between allied armed forces. By training together, the air forces of Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka are able to develop shared operational procedures and build the kind of familiarity that proves vital in real-world situations.

India, which frequently hosts and participates in multilateral defence exercises across the region, provided the venue and logistical framework for the Rajasthan-based drills. The involvement of both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh underscores the growing emphasis on collective security and cooperation within South Asia.

Sri Lanka's Continued Regional Engagement

Sri Lanka's participation reflects the island nation's ongoing commitment to engaging with its regional partners on matters of defence and security. Such exercises also provide Sri Lankan air force personnel with valuable exposure to advanced training environments and collaborative military doctrine.

The exercise is seen as a positive step toward strengthening the broader framework of South Asian security cooperation, at a time when regional nations are increasingly seeking to coordinate their defence capabilities through structured, joint initiatives.

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