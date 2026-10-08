Kusal Mendis Named Sri Lanka's Test Captain Ahead of Pakistan Series

Sri Lanka Cricket has officially confirmed the appointment of Kusal Mendis as the national team's new Test captain, with the explosive wicketkeeper-batsman set to lead the side in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.

A New Era for Sri Lanka Test Cricket

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Sri Lankan cricket, signalling the beginning of a fresh chapter in the longest format of the game. Mendis, who has established himself as one of the most reliable and dynamic batsmen in the current Sri Lanka setup, will now carry the added responsibility of captaincy as the team looks to strengthen its standing in the ICC World Test Championship.

The two-match series in Pakistan will serve as Mendis' first assignment as Test captain, providing him with an immediate opportunity to stamp his authority on the role in challenging conditions away from home.

Mendis' Rise Through the Ranks

Known for his aggressive batting style and sharp instincts behind the stumps, Mendis has been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's white-ball setup and has steadily grown his influence in the Test arena. His elevation to the captaincy reflects the selectors' confidence in his leadership qualities and his ability to inspire the team during a competitive period for Sri Lankan cricket.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as Mendis takes his first steps as Test skipper, with hopes running high that his appointment will inject renewed energy and direction into the red-ball side.

Related Video