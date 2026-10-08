FSP Warns New Anti-Terror Law More Repressive Than Notorious PTA

Frontline Socialist Party raises alarm over proposed legislation

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has levelled serious accusations against the government, charging that the proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism Act (PSTA) is designed not to combat genuine terrorism but to crush legitimate political activity among ordinary citizens.

Harsher than the PTA, says FSP

Speaking out publicly yesterday, the FSP argued that certain provisions contained within the draft PSTA are even more draconian than those found in the long-criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) — a law that has itself faced decades of condemnation from human rights organisations, legal experts, and civil society groups both locally and internationally.

The party contended that rather than serving as a genuine national security measure, the proposed legislation could be weaponised by those in power to silence dissent, suppress protest movements, and intimidate political opponents.

Growing concerns over civil liberties

The FSP's warning comes at a time when public scrutiny of Sri Lanka's legal framework around state security remains intense. Critics have long argued that the existing PTA has been misused to detain individuals — including activists, journalists, and minority community members — without sufficient judicial oversight or due process.

If the FSP's characterisation of the PSTA proves accurate, the proposed replacement legislation could deepen rather than resolve those longstanding concerns, raising fundamental questions about the direction of democratic governance in the country.

Call for public vigilance

The FSP urged the Sri Lankan public, civil society organisations, and legal professionals to scrutinise the proposed law carefully before it advances further through the legislative process. The party maintained that protecting the right to political participation and peaceful expression must remain a cornerstone of any democratic legal order.

The government is yet to respond formally to the FSP's allegations regarding the nature and intent of the PSTA provisions.

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