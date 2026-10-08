Dhananjaya de Silva Steps Down as Sri Lanka Test Captain

End of an Era at the Helm

Sri Lanka's Test cricket leadership has undergone a significant shift after Dhananjaya de Silva announced his resignation as the national team's Test captain. The experienced all-rounder has stepped away from the top leadership role, marking a notable moment in Sri Lankan cricket.

A Quiet Exit from the Captaincy

De Silva, who had been entrusted with guiding the red-ball side through a challenging period in Sri Lankan cricket, made the decision to relinquish the captaincy. While the move was not entirely unexpected given the pressures associated with leading a rebuilding Test outfit, it nonetheless draws the curtain on his tenure at the top of the longest format of the game.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Cricket

The development raises important questions about the direction of Sri Lanka's Test cricket program. The national selectors and Sri Lanka Cricket officials will now face the task of identifying a suitable successor capable of steadying the ship in the format widely regarded as the pinnacle of the sport.

De Silva departs as Test captain but is expected to remain a key player in the squad.

Sri Lanka Cricket will need to move swiftly to appoint new Test leadership.

The transition comes at a critical juncture for the national side's red-ball ambitions.

De Silva's Legacy as Captain

During his time leading the side, de Silva brought composure and experience to the role. A technically accomplished batsman and a valuable off-spin bowling option, he remained one of Sri Lanka's most dependable match-winners at Test level regardless of his captaincy status. His contributions to the team's performances with both bat and ball earned him considerable respect within the cricketing community.

De Silva's resignation signals yet another chapter of transition for Sri Lanka's Test set-up as the island nation strives to reclaim its standing among the world's elite cricketing nations.

Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the appointment of a new Test captain. Fans and cricket followers across the island will be watching closely as the board navigates this latest leadership change in what has been a period of considerable flux for the national side.

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