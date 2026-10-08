Dhananjaya de Silva Relinquishes Sri Lanka Test Captaincy

Sri Lanka's Test cricket has entered a period of transition after Dhananjaya de Silva announced his resignation as the national team's Test captain, stepping away from the leadership role he had held in the longest format of the game.

End of an Era in the Red-Ball Setup

The experienced middle-order batsman confirmed his decision to step down from the captaincy, bringing to a close his tenure at the helm of Sri Lanka's Test side. De Silva had been a central figure in the island nation's red-ball cricket, both as a reliable run-scorer and as a leader tasked with rebuilding the team's standing in international cricket.

His departure from the captaincy role is expected to prompt a significant reshuffle within the Sri Lanka Cricket administration, as selectors will now be tasked with identifying a new leader capable of steering the Test outfit through a demanding international schedule ahead.

A Leader Under Pressure

De Silva's tenure as Test captain was marked by both moments of promise and considerable challenges. The Sri Lanka Test side faced a fiercely competitive international environment during his time in charge, and results did not always reflect the effort and potential within the squad.

Despite the pressures of leadership, De Silva remained a vital contributor with the bat, consistently standing up for his country when it mattered most at the Test level.

What Comes Next for Sri Lanka Cricket

With the captaincy now vacant, Sri Lanka Cricket faces an important decision that could shape the direction of the country's Test programme for years to come. Among the considerations will be:

Identifying a leader with strong tactical acumen suited to the demands of Test cricket

Ensuring continuity and stability within the squad following the leadership change

Balancing experience and youth in the selection of a new captain

De Silva is expected to continue serving the national side as a player, with his skills and experience remaining valuable assets to Sri Lanka's Test batting lineup regardless of his change in status.

The decision marks a pivotal moment for Sri Lanka's Test cricket, with the cricketing community eagerly awaiting the announcement of who will take on the responsibility of leading the Lions in the five-day format.

Further announcements from Sri Lanka Cricket regarding the new Test captain are anticipated in the coming days.