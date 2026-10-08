Central Bank Warns of Key Financial Risks as Systemic Risk Survey Results Released

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has published the key findings of its Systemic Risk Survey for the second half of 2026, shedding light on the primary vulnerabilities and emerging threats facing the country's financial system.

The biannual survey, conducted by the Central Bank, is designed to gauge perceptions of systemic risk among financial sector participants and to identify factors that could potentially destabilise Sri Lanka's broader economic and banking landscape.

Purpose of the Systemic Risk Survey

The Systemic Risk Survey serves as a critical tool for the Central Bank in its ongoing efforts to monitor financial stability. By canvassing the views of key stakeholders across the financial sector, the survey helps policymakers identify and prioritise risks that may require regulatory attention or pre-emptive action.

The findings from such surveys are particularly significant for Sri Lanka given the country's recent economic challenges, as they provide an evidence-based foundation for the Central Bank's financial stability policies and decision-making processes.

Significance for the Sri Lankan Financial Sector

The release of these findings underscores the Central Bank's commitment to transparency and proactive risk management within the domestic financial system. Stakeholders including commercial banks, financial institutions, and investors are expected to take note of the highlighted risk areas as they plan their strategies going forward.

The Central Bank continues to encourage financial sector participants to remain vigilant and to align their risk management frameworks with the evolving landscape identified through such surveys.

Further details on the specific findings and risk categories outlined in the H2 2026 Systemic Risk Survey are available through official publications released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

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