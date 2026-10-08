Bandarawela Rest House Hit With Rs. 1 Million Fine for Overcharging on Water Bottle

A well-known rest house in Bandarawela has been slapped with a hefty Rs. 1 million fine after authorities found it charging customers Rs. 80 above the legally permitted price for a single bottle of water.

The Bandarawela Rest House, operated by Cluster Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, was penalised following an investigation by consumer affairs officials who determined the establishment had violated price control regulations in force across the country.

A Small Overcharge With Big Consequences

While the excess amount charged may appear trivial at first glance, authorities made clear that no business — regardless of size or reputation — is exempt from adhering to gazetted price controls on essential consumer goods such as bottled water.

The fine serves as a stark reminder to hotels, rest houses, and retail outlets island-wide that price gouging, even by small margins, carries serious legal consequences under Sri Lanka's consumer protection framework.

Consumer Protection Laws in Focus

Sri Lanka's consumer affairs regulations set strict maximum retail prices for a range of everyday goods, including bottled water. Establishments found selling such items above the stipulated price face action from the Consumer Affairs Authority, which has been stepping up enforcement efforts in recent months.

The fine imposed on Cluster Holdings (Pvt) Ltd amounts to Rs. 1 million

The violation involved selling a water bottle at Rs. 80 above the legal maximum price

The establishment operates the Bandarawela Rest House

Consumer rights advocates have welcomed the action, arguing that overcharging at tourist-frequented establishments such as rest houses disproportionately affects both local travellers and foreign visitors who may be unaware of regulated prices.

A Warning to the Trade

Officials are urging all food and beverage businesses to display approved price lists prominently and ensure that billing strictly reflects legally mandated rates. Further inspections are expected to be carried out at hotels, restaurants, and retail stores across the country as part of an ongoing crackdown on consumer price violations.

The Bandarawela Rest House case is likely to draw significant attention from the hospitality industry, signalling that enforcement authorities are willing to impose substantial penalties even for seemingly minor infractions.