World Bank Upgrades Sri Lanka's Economic Outlook But Warns of Uneven Recovery

The World Bank has revised its economic outlook for Sri Lanka upward, signalling growing confidence in the island nation's ongoing recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades — though the institution cautioned that the benefits of that recovery are not being felt equally across all segments of society.

A Positive Revision With Caveats

The upgrade marks a notable vote of confidence from one of the world's most influential financial institutions, reflecting the progress Sri Lanka has made in stabilising its economy following the unprecedented collapse that triggered widespread shortages, soaring inflation, and mass public protests in 2022.

However, the World Bank was careful to temper its optimism, noting that the country's economic rebound remains uneven. While key macroeconomic indicators have shown improvement, the gains have yet to translate into meaningful relief for many ordinary Sri Lankans who continue to struggle with the lingering effects of the crisis.

Who Is Benefiting — And Who Is Not

Analysts and development observers have long pointed out that economic recoveries following sovereign debt crises tend to favour those with financial assets and stable incomes, while lower-income households bear a disproportionate burden through elevated living costs and reduced public services.

The World Bank's assessment appears to echo these concerns, underscoring the need for Sri Lanka's policymakers to ensure that fiscal reforms and growth strategies are designed with inclusivity at their core.

Reform Momentum Continues

Sri Lanka has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund under an extended fund facility programme, implementing a series of structural reforms aimed at restoring fiscal discipline, rebuilding foreign reserves, and improving revenue collection. These efforts are widely credited with helping stabilise the rupee and bringing inflation down from its historic highs.

The World Bank's revised outlook is expected to bolster investor confidence and may support Sri Lanka's broader efforts to re-engage with international capital markets as it navigates its debt restructuring process.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the improved prognosis, significant challenges remain. Debt restructuring negotiations, the sustainability of tax reforms, and the need to protect social spending for vulnerable populations are among the critical issues that authorities must address in the months ahead.

For the millions of Sri Lankans still feeling the pinch of high prices and reduced household purchasing power, the World Bank's upgraded outlook will only be meaningful if the recovery becomes more broad-based — reaching beyond economic headlines and into everyday lives across the country.

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