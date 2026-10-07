Sri Lanka's Proposed Organised Crime Law to Grant Police Sweeping New Powers

Government Tables Landmark Legislation Targeting Organised Crime Networks

The Sri Lankan government has introduced a landmark piece of legislation that could significantly reshape the country's approach to tackling organised crime, with the proposed Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill set to hand police considerably broader powers to investigate and prosecute criminal networks operating across the island.

What the Bill Proposes

The newly published Bill outlines an expanded legal framework designed to give law enforcement agencies greater authority when dealing with organised criminal activity. If passed into law, police would be equipped with enhanced investigative tools and prosecutorial powers that go well beyond what current legislation permits.

The move signals a more aggressive stance by the government toward dismantling structured criminal enterprises, which authorities have long argued are inadequately addressed under existing laws.

Why This Matters

Organised crime has remained a persistent challenge for Sri Lanka's law enforcement community, with networks linked to drug trafficking, extortion, and other serious offences continuing to operate with relative impunity in some areas. Legislators and law enforcement officials have increasingly called for a dedicated legal framework to confront these threats more effectively.

The proposed legislation represents one of the most significant overhauls of Sri Lanka's crime-fighting legal architecture in recent years.

Reaction and Next Steps

The publication of the Bill is expected to spark considerable debate among legal experts, civil liberties advocates, and opposition lawmakers, many of whom are likely to scrutinise the scope of the proposed police powers closely. Critics may raise concerns about potential overreach, while supporters argue that stronger measures are long overdue.

The Bill will need to pass through the parliamentary process before it can be enacted into law, and its progress is expected to be closely watched by both the public and the legal community in the weeks ahead.

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