Speaker Rules Against SJB Lawmaker's Parliamentary Privilege Complaint

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has dismissed a parliamentary privilege complaint lodged by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Kalutara District MP Ajith P. Perera, ruling that the matter did not amount to a prima facie breach of parliamentary privilege.

The Speaker delivered his ruling in response to a formal notice of privilege that MP Perera had submitted, determining that the complaint failed to meet the threshold required for it to be taken up as a breach of parliamentary privilege.

Parliamentary privilege complaints are a formal mechanism through which members of parliament can raise concerns about alleged violations of their rights and protections as lawmakers. For a complaint to proceed, the Speaker must first determine that there is a prima facie case — meaning sufficient grounds to warrant further examination by the legislature.

In this instance, Speaker Wickramaratne concluded that no such grounds existed, effectively closing the matter at the preliminary stage without it being referred for further parliamentary consideration.

Ajith P. Perera is a senior SJB parliamentarian representing the Kalutara District and has been an active voice in the opposition. The rejection of his privilege complaint marks a significant procedural outcome within the current parliamentary session.

No further details regarding the specific nature of the original complaint have been made available at this stage.

Related Video