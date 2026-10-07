Smriti Mandhana Takes Charge as India Women's All-Format Captain Following Harmanpreet's Resignation

Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as the new captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, stepping into the top leadership role on the very same day that veteran skipper Harmanpreet Kaur announced her resignation after nearly a decade at the helm.

A New Era for Indian Women's Cricket

The announcement marks a significant transition for Indian women's cricket, with one of the sport's most celebrated batters now taking full charge of the national side. Mandhana, who served as vice-captain under Harmanpreet for much of the past several years, is no stranger to leadership, having previously captained India in four One Day Internationals.

The decision to appoint Mandhana across all three formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals — signals a clear and unified direction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the women's game continues to grow in prominence both regionally and globally.

Harmanpreet Steps Down After Landmark Tenure

Harmanpreet Kaur's departure brings to a close one of the most consequential captaincy stints in Indian women's cricket history. Having first taken on the leadership role close to a decade ago, she guided the team through numerous high-profile tournaments and helped elevate the profile of the women's game in the country.

Her resignation and Mandhana's elevation occurring on the same day underlines the swift and decisive nature of the transition being orchestrated by cricket administrators.

Mandhana Well-Placed to Lead

As one of the premier batters in women's cricket worldwide, Mandhana brings both experience and international respect to the captaincy. Her consistent performances across formats have made her a central figure in the Indian setup, and her familiarity with the leadership environment — gained through her years as deputy — is expected to ease the transition.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka and across South Asia will be watching closely as Mandhana embarks on this new chapter, with Indian women's cricket poised to remain a dominant force on the international stage.

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