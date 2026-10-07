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Senior Buddhist Prelate Calls on Prison Authorities to Let Gnanasara Thera Keep His Robes Behind Bars

07 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Senior Buddhist Prelate Calls on Prison Authorities to Let Gnanasara Thera Keep His Robes Behind Bars

A respected senior Buddhist cleric has formally appealed to Sri Lanka's top prison official, urging that Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera be permitted to retain and wear his monk's robes while serving his prison sentence.

Appeal From a Senior Prelate

Retired Senior Professor Kotapitiye Rahula Anunayake Maha Thera addressed a letter directly to the Commissioner General of Prisons, making the formal request on behalf of the incarcerated monk. The prelate's intervention draws attention to the question of whether a Buddhist cleric should be allowed to maintain the visible symbols of his religious identity while in state custody.

Significance of the Robes

For Buddhist monks, the wearing of robes carries deep religious and cultural significance, representing their ordination and spiritual standing within the Sangha. Denying a monk the right to wear his robes is widely regarded within Buddhist communities as a matter of considerable sensitivity, touching on both religious freedom and the dignity of the ordained clergy.

Background

Ven. Gnanasara Thera, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent and at times controversial Buddhist figures, has previously served prison time and has been a central figure in numerous high-profile legal and public disputes. His continued presence in national discourse — even from behind bars — reflects the broader tensions surrounding religion, justice, and civil rights in Sri Lanka.

Prison authorities have yet to issue a public response to the prelate's appeal.

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Oshadi Senanayake 07 Oct 2026

he is a thero, let him keep the robes. simple as that.

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