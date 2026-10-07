Prisoners' Court Attire Rules Clarified by Prisons Department Spokesman

The Prisons Department has moved to clarify the regulations governing what convicted prisoners are permitted to wear when they are produced before courts, following apparent public confusion over the matter.

Three-Year Threshold Determines Prison Uniform Requirement

Prisons Media Spokesman and Commissioner Senaka Pallathtenna confirmed that any individual sentenced to a term exceeding three years in prison is required to appear in court wearing standard prison attire. This rule applies whenever such inmates are brought before judicial proceedings during the course of their incarceration.

The clarification comes amid growing public interest in the treatment and presentation of high-profile inmates within Sri Lanka's prison system, with questions raised over the dress standards observed during court appearances.

Regulations Rooted in Established Protocol

According to Commissioner Pallathtenna, the dress code for prisoners produced in court is not arbitrary but is grounded in long-standing institutional regulations designed to maintain consistency and order within the prison system. Authorities stress that these rules apply uniformly, regardless of the nature of the offence or the profile of the individual concerned.

The Prisons Department has urged members of the public and legal professionals to familiarise themselves with the existing framework to avoid misunderstandings during court proceedings.

No changes to the current regulations have been announced at this stage.

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