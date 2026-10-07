Over 23,000 Graduates to Be Recruited into Sri Lanka's National Teaching Service, PM Announces

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening Sri Lanka's national education system, announcing plans to recruit more than 23,000 graduates into the national teaching service.

A Major Push for the Education Sector

The announcement marks one of the most significant expansions of the national teaching service in recent memory, signalling the current administration's intention to address longstanding shortfalls in qualified teaching personnel across the country's schools.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya, who also holds the education portfolio, emphasised that the recruitment drive reflects the government's broader dedication to improving the quality and reach of public education in Sri Lanka.

What This Means for Graduate Job Seekers

The move is expected to provide a major employment boost for thousands of university graduates who have faced mounting difficulties securing stable positions in an increasingly challenging job market. By channelling qualified graduates into the teaching profession, the government aims to simultaneously tackle graduate unemployment and teacher shortages in schools island-wide.

More than 23,000 graduate positions to be filled within the national teaching service

The initiative falls under the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education

The recruitment is intended to address critical gaps in teaching staff across Sri Lankan schools

Government's Commitment to Education Reform

Dr. Amarasuriya has consistently positioned education reform as a cornerstone of the current government's policy agenda. This latest announcement builds on earlier pledges to modernise the national curriculum, improve teacher welfare, and ensure that every child in Sri Lanka has access to a quality education regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic background.

The government remains firmly committed to protecting and advancing the national education system, ensuring it serves every Sri Lankan child to the highest possible standard.

Further details regarding the timeline, eligibility criteria, and application process for the recruitment drive are expected to be released by the Ministry of Education in the coming weeks. Prospective applicants are advised to monitor official government channels for updates.

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