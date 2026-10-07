Lionel Messi Ends 21-Year Argentina Career in Emotional Farewell

Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on one of the most celebrated international careers in football history, saying an emotional goodbye to Argentina after 21 remarkable years representing his country.

An Era Comes to an End

The legendary forward, widely regarded as the greatest footballer to have ever played the game, bid farewell to adoring Argentine fans on Tuesday, drawing the final chapter on an international journey that began when he was a teenager and culminated in the sport's highest honours.

Messi's international career spanned over two decades, during which he became the heartbeat of the Argentine national side, carrying the hopes and dreams of an entire nation on his shoulders through triumphs, heartbreaks, and ultimately, glory.

A Legacy Written in Records and Trophies

Over the course of his 21 years in the blue and white of Argentina, Messi accumulated a staggering collection of individual records and team achievements that may never be surpassed. His crowning moment came when he lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, a victory that cemented his legendary status not just in Argentina but across the footballing world.

21 years of international service for Argentina

FIFA World Cup winner

One of the most celebrated footballers in history

Farewell to a Nation's Hero

The farewell was an deeply moving occasion, with fans turning out in force to honour a man who gave everything for the Argentine shirt. For millions of supporters, Messi was not simply a footballer — he was a symbol of national pride, resilience, and brilliance.

Messi's departure marks the end of a golden era for Argentine football, one that future generations will look back upon with immense pride and admiration.

As the football world reflects on his extraordinary international journey, tributes have poured in from players, managers, and fans across the globe, all united in recognising the sheer magnitude of what Lionel Messi achieved whilst wearing the colours of Argentina.

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