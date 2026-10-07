Justice Minister Tables Public Security and Terrorism Amendment Draft Before Parliament

Sri Lanka's Justice Minister has formally presented the draft legislation for the Prevention of Social Terrorism Act (PSTA) to Parliament, marking a significant step forward in the government's efforts to overhaul the country's existing security and counter-terrorism legal framework.

The tabling of the draft bill signals the administration's intent to replace or amend legislation that has long drawn criticism from civil society groups, legal experts, and international human rights organisations who have repeatedly called for reforms to Sri Lanka's outdated security laws.

A Long-Awaited Legislative Move

The presentation of the PSTA draft to Parliament comes after prolonged discussions within government circles regarding the need to modernise the country's approach to addressing terrorism and public security threats. The Justice Minister brought the draft before lawmakers as part of the formal parliamentary process, which will now allow members of Parliament to scrutinise, debate, and propose amendments to the proposed legislation.

Legal reform advocates have for years pointed to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as a law that has been misused to detain individuals, including journalists, activists, and minority community members, without adequate judicial oversight.

What Comes Next

With the draft now officially before Parliament, the legislative process is expected to involve committee-stage reviews and broader consultations before any final vote is taken. Civil society groups and opposition parties are likely to closely examine the proposed provisions to determine whether the new legislation adequately addresses longstanding concerns about civil liberties and due process.

The government has faced both domestic and international pressure to reform Sri Lanka's security laws, particularly as the country continues to engage with foreign partners and international financial institutions on broader governance and human rights benchmarks.

Further details regarding the specific provisions contained within the PSTA draft are expected to emerge as parliamentary debates proceed in the coming weeks.

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