Fuel Queues Make Unwelcome Comeback as Foreign Suppliers Cut Back Deliveries

Long lines of vehicles have reappeared at fuel stations across Sri Lanka, reviving painful memories of the crippling energy crisis that brought the country to its knees in recent years. Filling stations in multiple parts of the island are once again struggling to meet demand, as motorists and three-wheeler drivers queue for hours in the hope of securing fuel.

Foreign Suppliers Pull Back Amid Loss Claims

The resurgence of queues has been linked to a significant reduction in fuel supplies by foreign companies involved in the country's fuel trade. These firms have reportedly scaled back deliveries, citing substantial financial losses stemming from current fuel pricing arrangements.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the companies contend that the prices at which fuel is being sold domestically do not adequately reflect their costs, making continued supply at existing volumes financially unviable for them.

Public Frustration Mounts

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the return of fuel queues is a deeply unwelcome development. Commuters, small business owners, and transport operators — many of whom depend heavily on petrol and diesel to earn a living — have expressed alarm at the situation.

Long vehicle queues reported at stations across multiple provinces

Foreign fuel suppliers reportedly reducing volumes citing mounting losses

Domestic fuel pricing structures believed to be at the heart of the dispute

Echoes of the 2022 Crisis

The scenes unfolding at petrol stations have drawn stark comparisons to the catastrophic fuel shortages of 2022, when Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves collapsed and the country was unable to finance fuel imports. That crisis paralysed the economy, triggered widespread civil unrest, and ultimately forced the resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The reappearance of fuel queues signals that Sri Lanka's energy supply chain remains fragile and highly sensitive to pricing and foreign exchange pressures.

Authorities Yet to Respond Publicly

As of the time of reporting, no formal statement had been issued by the relevant government authorities addressing the supply shortfall or outlining steps being taken to resolve the standoff with foreign fuel suppliers. Citizens and industry observers are calling for urgent government intervention to prevent the situation from escalating further.

With the economy still on a cautious recovery path under its IMF-supported programme, any prolonged disruption to fuel supplies risks derailing fragile economic stability and adding fresh hardship to millions of Sri Lankans already navigating a difficult cost-of-living environment.

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