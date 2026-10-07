Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Appears Before Colombo Court After Bribery-Related Arrest

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday following her arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was taken into custody by bribery commission officials before being formally presented before the court, marking a significant legal development involving one of Sri Lanka's most prominent political families.

Background to the Arrest

Shiranthi Rajapaksa served as First Lady of Sri Lanka during her husband Mahinda Rajapaksa's tenure as President. Her appearance in court has drawn considerable public attention given her high-profile status and the family's enduring influence in Sri Lankan politics.

The bribery commission, which operates as an independent body tasked with investigating corruption and financial misconduct, initiated proceedings that led to her arrest ahead of the court appearance.

Legal Proceedings

Following her production before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, the case is expected to proceed through the formal judicial process. Further details regarding the specific charges and the court's ruling on bail or remand are anticipated as proceedings continue.

This development is being closely watched by political observers and members of the public across the island, as it represents one of the more prominent legal actions taken against a former senior government figure in recent times.

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