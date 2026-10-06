Viral Fever Outbreak Hits University of Ruhuna's Faculty of Agriculture

A viral fever outbreak has struck the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna, raising health concerns among students and staff at the institution.

Students and Staff Affected

The viral illness has spread within the Faculty of Agriculture, impacting a number of individuals connected to the faculty. The outbreak has prompted concern among university authorities, with those affected experiencing symptoms commonly associated with viral fever.

Health Situation at the Campus

Viral fever outbreaks in institutional settings such as universities can spread rapidly due to the close proximity of students living and studying together. Authorities are expected to take precautionary measures to contain the illness and prevent it from spreading further across the campus community.

Call for Vigilance

Students and staff at the University of Ruhuna are urged to remain vigilant and seek medical attention promptly should they experience any symptoms of fever or related illness. Maintaining hygiene practices and avoiding close contact with those who are unwell are among the recommended precautions during such outbreaks.

The University of Ruhuna, located in the southern region of Sri Lanka, is one of the country's leading state universities, and the Faculty of Agriculture plays a key role in training the next generation of agricultural professionals in the island nation.