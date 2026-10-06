Tamil Nadu CM Urges Centre to Act as Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Spark Fisher Protests

Chief Minister Writes to New Delhi Over Ongoing Arrests of Indian Fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to the central government urging it to take immediate steps to stop the Sri Lankan Navy from arresting Indian fishermen, as tensions over the long-standing maritime dispute flared up once again along the Palk Strait.

The letter comes amid renewed protests staged by fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, who have launched agitations demanding stronger action from both the state and central governments to protect their livelihoods and ensure the safe return of fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities.

Fishermen's Communities Push Back

Fishing associations across coastal districts have organised demonstrations, expressing frustration over what they describe as repeated failure by authorities to secure a permanent resolution. Community leaders argue that fishermen who depend on traditional fishing grounds in the Palk Bay continue to face the threat of arrest, confiscation of their boats, and prolonged detention in Sri Lankan custody.

The arrests have long been a source of friction between India and Sri Lanka, with fishermen from both nations frequently crossing into disputed waters. Tamil Nadu's fishing communities, however, maintain that Indian fishermen have historically operated in these waters and that the crackdowns cause severe economic hardship to vulnerable coastal families.

Call for Diplomatic Intervention

Chief Minister Stalin's letter to the central government calls for urgent diplomatic engagement with Colombo to halt the arrests and secure the release of any fishermen currently held in Sri Lankan detention. The Chief Minister is understood to have stressed that the issue demands a lasting solution rather than repeated short-term interventions.

The Sri Lankan Navy has consistently maintained that it is enforcing the country's maritime boundaries and combating illegal fishing in its territorial waters, a position that has repeatedly put it at odds with fishing communities across the Palk Strait.

With protests intensifying and political pressure mounting in Tamil Nadu, observers say the matter is likely to draw renewed attention in New Delhi as both governments navigate the sensitive diplomatic dimensions of the dispute.

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