SLC Transformation Committee Chief Fires Back at ICC Over 'Double Standards' on Political Interference

Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee Chairman Eran Wickramaratne has publicly challenged the International Cricket Council, questioning what he described as the global governing body's inconsistent approach to political involvement in cricket administration.

A Direct Challenge to the ICC

Wickramaratne, who heads the government-appointed committee tasked with reforming Sri Lanka Cricket, raised concerns about what he perceives as a selective application of the ICC's rules regarding political interference in cricket governance. His remarks have reignited debate over the longstanding tension between Sri Lanka's cricket administration and the country's government.

The ICC has historically taken a firm stance against political interference in cricket boards, maintaining that member nations must operate independently of government influence. However, Wickramaratne argued that this principle is not applied uniformly across all member countries, raising questions about the ICC's credibility and consistency in enforcing its own regulations.

Background to the Dispute

The Transformation Committee was established by the Sri Lankan government following widespread concerns over mismanagement and governance failures within Sri Lanka Cricket. Critics of the committee, however, have warned that its existence could draw scrutiny from the ICC, which has previously suspended cricket boards in other nations for similar levels of governmental intervention.

Wickramaratne pushed back firmly against such concerns, suggesting that the ICC's record on addressing political involvement elsewhere in world cricket leaves much to be desired.

The ICC must apply its standards fairly and equally to all member boards. Sri Lanka should not be singled out when similar situations exist elsewhere without consequence.

Implications for Sri Lankan Cricket

The remarks come at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka Cricket, which has faced mounting pressure both domestically and internationally. A potential ICC suspension would have far-reaching consequences, including the possibility of Sri Lanka being barred from international competition — a scenario that would be devastating for the sport's millions of passionate followers across the island.

The Transformation Committee has maintained that its primary objective is to restore accountability and transparency within Sri Lanka Cricket, and that its work is ultimately in the best interests of the game.

As the standoff between Sri Lanka's cricket authorities and the ICC continues to unfold, all eyes will be on how both parties navigate the increasingly complex relationship between sport governance and political accountability in the months ahead.