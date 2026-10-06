SLBFE Sounds Alarm Over Fake SMS Messages Promising Jobs in Israel

Bureau urges public vigilance as fraudulent job messages circulate

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has issued an urgent public warning over a fraudulent SMS scheme that is falsely promising employment opportunities in Israel, cautioning citizens not to fall victim to the deceptive messages.

The SLBFE confirmed that fake text messages are being circulated among members of the public, falsely claiming to offer job placements in Israel. Authorities have stressed that these messages have no connection whatsoever to the Bureau or any legitimate government-approved recruitment process.

A Growing Concern for Vulnerable Job Seekers

The warning comes at a time when many Sri Lankans are actively seeking overseas employment opportunities as a means of financial stability. Fraudsters appear to be exploiting this demand by targeting unsuspecting individuals with convincing but entirely fabricated job offers sent via SMS.

The SLBFE has urged the public to take note of the following precautions:

Do not respond to unsolicited SMS messages offering employment abroad

Verify any foreign job offer directly through the official SLBFE channels before taking any action

Avoid making any payments or sharing personal information based on messages received via SMS

Report suspicious messages to the SLBFE or relevant law enforcement authorities immediately

The SLBFE reaffirmed that all legitimate overseas job opportunities are processed through officially registered recruitment agencies and verified through the Bureau's formal channels.

How to Stay Protected

Members of the public who receive such messages are strongly advised to refrain from engaging with unknown senders and to independently confirm the authenticity of any job offer through the SLBFE's official offices or hotline. The Bureau also reminded citizens that legitimate recruiters will never solicit fees or personal details through informal text messages.

As overseas employment remains a vital source of income for thousands of Sri Lankan families, authorities continue to emphasise the importance of using only government-approved and SLBFE-registered channels when pursuing foreign job opportunities.

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