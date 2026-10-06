Nine Convicted for Brutal Attack on Police Officers in Nilaveli After Video Goes Viral

Nine individuals have been found guilty in connection with the assault of two police officers in Nilaveli, following the widespread circulation of a video capturing the incident online.

The case drew significant public attention after footage of the attack spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting authorities to take swift action against those responsible. The viral nature of the video played a crucial role in identifying the perpetrators and building the case against them.

Officers Targeted in Brazen Attack

The two police officers were assaulted in the Nilaveli area, a coastal town located in the Trincomalee District of the Eastern Province. The attack on uniformed officers sparked widespread outrage among the public and law enforcement communities alike, with many calling for firm and decisive legal action.

Conviction of All Nine Accused

Following legal proceedings, all nine individuals implicated in the assault were convicted by the courts. The case has been widely seen as a significant outcome for the Sri Lanka Police, reinforcing the message that attacks on law enforcement personnel will not be tolerated.

The successful prosecution is also being viewed as a testament to the power of digital evidence, with the video recording proving instrumental in securing the convictions of all nine accused.

Law enforcement officials have welcomed the verdict, emphasising the importance of protecting police officers who serve on the frontlines of public safety across the country.