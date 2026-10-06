Namal Rajapaksa Remand Extended to October 16 by Sri Lankan Court

A Sri Lankan court has ordered the extension of former Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa's remand custody until October 16, prolonging the legal proceedings surrounding his detention.

Remand Period Extended

The court's decision to extend Namal Rajapaksa's remand marks another development in the ongoing case against the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The extension means the prominent political figure will remain in custody as authorities continue their legal process.

A High-Profile Case

Namal Rajapaksa, who has been a significant figure in Sri Lankan politics, representing the influential Rajapaksa political dynasty, has attracted considerable public and media attention since his detention. His remand has been closely watched by political observers and the general public alike, given his family's prominent role in the country's recent political history.

Legal Proceedings Continue

With the remand now extended to October 16, the case is expected to proceed through the courts in the coming days. Legal analysts note that such extensions are standard procedure when investigations and hearings require additional time to be properly conducted.

Further developments in the case are anticipated as the new remand date approaches, with Sri Lankans keenly following the outcome of proceedings involving one of the country's most well-known political families.

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