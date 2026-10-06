Jaffna Woman Fatally Stabbed in Nallur Attack as Suspected Assailant Dies by Suicide

A 32-year-old woman has died following a brutal sharp-weapon attack in the Nallur area of Jaffna, in an incident that also left her mother injured and ended with the suspected perpetrator taking his own life.

The Attack

The tragic incident unfolded when an unidentified assailant targeted the woman and her mother with a sharp weapon at their residence in the Nallur area. The woman succumbed to the injuries she sustained during the attack, while her mother, who was also wounded in the assault, survived.

Suspect Found Dead

Following the attack, the individual suspected to be responsible for the assault was subsequently found dead in circumstances indicating suicide. Authorities confirmed that the suspect died before he could be taken into custody or questioned in connection with the incident.

Investigations Underway

Police in the Jaffna district have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and the death of the suspect. Authorities are working to establish the motive behind the assault and piece together the precise sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Nallur community, with residents expressing deep concern over the violence. Local police have urged anyone with information relating to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

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