Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay Cleared for Discharge, Set to Return to CID Detention

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), is set to be transferred back into the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following his discharge from hospital, authorities have confirmed.

Medical Clearance Granted

Sallay, who had been receiving medical treatment at a hospital, has been declared fit for discharge by attending physicians. Upon his release from medical care, the former intelligence chief is expected to be returned directly to CID custody, where he had previously been held as part of an ongoing investigation.

Background on the Case

Suresh Sallay, a retired Major General, previously served as the head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, one of the country's most sensitive and high-profile security institutions. His arrest and subsequent detention by the CID marked a significant development in what has been a closely watched legal matter.

The case has drawn considerable public attention given Sallay's prominent role in the country's intelligence apparatus and his senior military background.

Investigation Continues

The CID is expected to resume its proceedings with Sallay once he is formally discharged from hospital and returned to their custody. Further details regarding the nature and progress of the investigation are anticipated to emerge as the case moves forward through the legal process.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the specific timeline for his transfer back into detention.

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