Eight Indian Nationals Held as Police Smash Online Gambling Operation in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have dismantled an illegal online gambling racket and taken eight Indian nationals into custody in connection with the operation, in what appears to be a significant crackdown on cross-border cybercrime activity on the island.

Arrests Made in Organised Gambling Bust

The eight individuals, all Indian citizens, were apprehended by Sri Lankan law enforcement as part of an investigation into an organised online gambling network believed to have been operating within the country. The arrests mark a notable development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to combat illicit digital enterprises that exploit the country's infrastructure.

Online gambling remains illegal under Sri Lankan law, and authorities have increasingly directed resources toward identifying and shutting down networks that attempt to run such operations from within the country's borders.

Growing Concern Over Cybercrime Networks

The bust highlights a broader regional concern over the use of South Asian nations as bases for illegal online operations. Law enforcement agencies across the region have been stepping up coordination to tackle syndicates that frequently operate across multiple jurisdictions, making detection and prosecution more complex.

Sri Lanka has in recent years seen a rise in foreign-linked criminal enterprises setting up digital fraud and gambling operations, often targeting users in neighbouring countries including India.

Investigation Continues

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the full extent of the network, including whether additional individuals — locally or abroad — may be connected to the racket. The arrested Indian nationals are expected to face legal proceedings under Sri Lankan law.

Further details regarding the location of the operation, the platforms involved, and the financial scale of the racket are anticipated to emerge as the investigation progresses.